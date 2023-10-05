Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DAL. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.24.

DAL stock opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

