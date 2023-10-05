Dero (DERO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,204.26

Dero (DERO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Dero has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $35.49 million and approximately $6,204.26 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $2.55 or 0.00009185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,714.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00233734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.38 or 0.00831255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00013600 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.79 or 0.00544085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00056292 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00132421 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,942,156 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

