Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $146.60

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $146.60 and last traded at $147.12, with a volume of 101956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.05) to GBX 4,440 ($53.67) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.82.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

