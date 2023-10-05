Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,318 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.73.

Tesla Trading Up 5.9 %

TSLA stock opened at $261.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.82. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $828.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,660,630. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.