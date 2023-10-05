Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.82

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 7373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,572,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080,665 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 917,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 442,065 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 504.5% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 604,432 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,762,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 304.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 474,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 357,197 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

