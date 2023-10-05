Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stake Lifted by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,923 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned approximately 0.48% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $25,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.83. 76,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,768. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.