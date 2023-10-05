Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,901 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 4.1% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $14,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after buying an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,673,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,785 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,439,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,854,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,830,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,761 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.98. 36,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,606. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

