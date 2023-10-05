Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $11.05

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $11.37. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 9,719,365 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $12,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $2,964,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 368.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 130,344 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 505.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 159,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,297 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

