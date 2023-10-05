Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Shares Gap Up to $47.50

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.50, but opened at $48.71. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $48.52, with a volume of 26,619 shares.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 8,367.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

