Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Cut to $102.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $116.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s current price.

DFS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.80.

NYSE DFS opened at $87.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.15 and its 200 day moving average is $101.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

