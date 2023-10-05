DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Keith Yandell Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $275,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 21st, Keith Yandell sold 9,384 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $712,996.32.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DASH opened at $77.93 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 541.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

