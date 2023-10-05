Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 44.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DOV traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.10. The company had a trading volume of 96,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,319. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.58.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.