Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $93.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 30.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

