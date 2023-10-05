Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

AbbVie stock opened at $147.58 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

