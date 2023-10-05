Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0292 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

EVM opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,184 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $154,623.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,492,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,085,906.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 59,532 shares of company stock valued at $481,392 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $146,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

