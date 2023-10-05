Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EIM stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 718,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

