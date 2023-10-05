Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ENX opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $9.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,572 shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $152,847.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,519,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,738,678.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

