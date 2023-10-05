Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecovyst in a report issued on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ecovyst’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ecovyst’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.52 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ECVT. TheStreet upgraded Ecovyst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

ECVT stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 58.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 98.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 29.0% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 678,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 152,509 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,283,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 251.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 60,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kurt Bitting purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,521.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

