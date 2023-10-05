Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lowered by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,427 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 664,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $533.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $538.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.