Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,180 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Price Performance

KRNT opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $31.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kornit Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KRNT

About Kornit Digital

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.