Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $73.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.97.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

