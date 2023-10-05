Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 445 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Titan Machinery worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TITN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 0.4 %

TITN stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $570.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.68. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.86 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Profile

(Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.