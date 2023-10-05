Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1,165.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 576,147 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,668,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $33,032,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,933,000 after buying an additional 265,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $4,317,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,098.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,358 shares of company stock worth $9,165,464 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $170.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $170.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.35.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

