Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 737,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,964,000 after buying an additional 86,165 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 533,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,153,000 after buying an additional 57,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,617,000 after buying an additional 141,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $239.86 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.54 and a 12 month high of $267.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.77. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Announces Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.32 by $2.84. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $858.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $30.03 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 45.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total transaction of $3,971,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,511,531.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMR. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.