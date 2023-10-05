Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes $403,000 Position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of IRadimed as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 5.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

IRMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRadimed in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on IRadimed from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $255,541.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,707,688.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,972 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $255,541.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,978 shares in the company, valued at $12,707,688.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $230,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,199,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,743 over the last ninety days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $537.89 million, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.99.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. IRadimed had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

