Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Gap Down to $11.65

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $11.30. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 17,255 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $398.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 53,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $386,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $1,798,000.

