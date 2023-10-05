Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $148.00 at KeyCorp

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $234.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $209.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.41.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $117.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.57. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $111.44 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $397,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,777.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,204.6% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $609,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

