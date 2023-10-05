EOS (EOS) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. EOS has a market cap of $633.58 million and approximately $61.27 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002450 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002648 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001702 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,104,592,137 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,597,057 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

