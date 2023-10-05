Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.18

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.18 and last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 40111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Establishment Labs Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $64.30. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 755.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 125.2% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 174,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Further Reading

