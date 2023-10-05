Ethereum (ETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $197.08 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,639.05 or 0.05908343 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $197.08 billion and $4.58 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00036851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00025074 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015541 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00011238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002228 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,243,064 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.