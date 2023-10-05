Evercore ISI Cuts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $102.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

MS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MS opened at $79.05 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.01.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 48.0% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,384,000 after purchasing an additional 430,156 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 151,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 12,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.