Evercore ISI Cuts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $170.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TXN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.65.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $157.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.87. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $143.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 497.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,302,000 after buying an additional 6,141,556 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

