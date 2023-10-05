EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.09

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 308403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on EVGO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVgo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.91.

EVgo Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 457.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EVgo

In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 5,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 5,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 37,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $185,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,282 shares of company stock worth $217,091 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in EVgo by 230.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EVgo by 689.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 15.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

