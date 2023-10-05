Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,281 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,372,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 162,155 shares during the period.

Shares of VOX stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,868. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.58. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $113.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

