Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,963. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,141,337. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.79.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $7.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $541.33. 77,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,268. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $567.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

