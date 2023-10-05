Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $627.46. The company had a trading volume of 72,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,469. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $663.61 and a 200-day moving average of $604.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.