Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $14.63 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $414.45. 37,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

