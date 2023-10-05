Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 32.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.58. 320,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,366. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a twelve month low of $87.19 and a twelve month high of $133.91.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.