Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $6.12 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,256 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.35. 920,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,530,039. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.