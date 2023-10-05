Exchange Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,336,000 after acquiring an additional 311,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,913,000 after purchasing an additional 151,772 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,577 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,599,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $445.67. 143,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,069. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $474.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.28. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $399.69 and a one year high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

