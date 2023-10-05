Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Boosted by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises about 1.1% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,259,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,359,000 after buying an additional 1,179,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

