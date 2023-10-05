FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.96.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after purchasing an additional 313,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after buying an additional 491,207 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FDX opened at $260.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a 12 month low of $148.93 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.04.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
