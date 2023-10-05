F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) CEO Christopher O. Blunt Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 5,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.38 per share, with a total value of $131,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 434,695 shares in the company, valued at $11,467,254.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FG opened at $26.70 on Thursday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of F&G Annuities & Life

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth $4,921,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

