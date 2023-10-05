Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.83.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

FNF opened at $39.01 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 311,980 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 83,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 80,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 69.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 236,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 96,578 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial



Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

