Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN) Trading 2.6% Higher

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.20 and last traded at C$6.20. Approximately 58,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 145,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.04.

Financial 15 Split Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of C$258.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.63.

Financial 15 Split Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.46%. Financial 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio is -164.13%.

Financial 15 Split Company Profile

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

