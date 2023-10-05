Finward Bancorp (FNWD) vs. Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) is one of 112 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Finward Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Finward Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp Competitors 364 1679 1183 49 2.28

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 120.25%. Given Finward Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $74.11 million $15.08 million 6.74 Finward Bancorp Competitors $1.17 billion $259.36 million 18.46

This table compares Finward Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Finward Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Finward Bancorp pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 32.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 14.46% 10.52% 0.67% Finward Bancorp Competitors 14.70% 7.49% 0.78%

Volatility and Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.32, meaning that their average stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Finward Bancorp competitors beat Finward Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

