First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Solar by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on First Solar from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, June 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.62.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $151.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.99 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $18,288,566.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,452 shares of company stock valued at $7,624,484. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.