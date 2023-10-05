First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,612 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 5.4% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $20,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,270,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 188.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 67,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.