FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Cut to $41.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,188,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

