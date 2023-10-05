Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Increased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 140.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.8% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $112.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,170,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.20.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.